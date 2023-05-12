Shetland win intercounty squash
A delighted Shetland captain Andrew Reid is handed the trophy from his Orkney counterpart, Finlay Scott, after a close 5-4 win during today’s hotly contested intercounty battle.
A delighted Shetland captain Andrew Reid is handed the trophy from his Orkney counterpart, Finlay Scott, after a close 5-4 win during today’s hotly contested intercounty battle.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.