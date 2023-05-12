Sport

Shetland win intercounty squash

May 12, 2023
Shetland win intercounty squash
Andrew Reid receives the trophy from Orkney's Finlay Scott Photo: Brian Gray

A delighted Shetland captain Andrew Reid is handed the trophy from his Orkney counterpart, Finlay Scott, after a close 5-4 win during today’s hotly contested intercounty battle.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.