Minister ‘heckled’ over HPMA proposals

A Scottish government minister has come under renewed pressure over Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) after reportedly being heckled at a major trade conference.

Mairi Gougeon was challenged as she gave her speech at the Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen.

HPMAs have been widely criticised by opposition politicians and industry representatives.

The proposals could see fishing banned in around 10 per cent of Scotland’s coastal waters.

The Scottish government says HPMAs would address “twin crises” of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Ms Gougeon is reported to have told industry representatives “there must always be space for fishing” as part of the HPMA plans.

However, her comments have been challenged by far north MP, Jamie Stone.

“Frankly it’s ridiculous that a government minister could attend an event like this and not properly address the 200-ton whale in the room,” said the member for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

“Fishermen and coastal communities needed reassurances that their businesses are not about to be holed beneath the waterline. Instead they got ten minutes of waffle.”