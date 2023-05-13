Ziska zooms in
This picture by Ryan Leith shows the moment the Faroese Lifeboat Ziska is welcomed on her arrival at Lerwick harbour by the Lerwick Lifeboat. She had been travelling from a shipyard in Norway before her arrival at Victoria Pier.
