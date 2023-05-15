News

Auditors to take ‘fresh look’ at SIC’s use of £400m reserve fund

Andrew Hirst May 15, 2023 0
Auditors to take ‘fresh look’ at SIC’s use of £400m reserve fund
The issue of council reserves has been raised frequently at the SIC's chambers.

New auditors are to take a “fresh look” at the thorny issues of council reserves and financial sustainability.

Audit Scotland has replaced Deloitte as the SIC’s external auditor until 2026/27 – and plans to revisit some of the most contentious topics of financial conversation.

Audit director Brian Howarth told councillors on Monday that his team would take a fresh look at financial sustainability and reserves – issues he said had been raised frequently over “many years”.

Deloitte had repeatedly told the council its draw on reservices was “unsustainable” as it was headed for a £106 million funding shortfall by 2026.

When setting a budget for the current financial year, councillors agreed to take £4.3m unsustainable draw on its reserves – on top of a £15m sustainable draw.

But while most councillors have heeded the warnings and agreed to seek savings, Shetland Central member Ian Scott has often questioned the financial assessments presented to the council, considering the vast reserves at its disposal.

The SIC currently has more than £400m in reserves.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask asked Mr Howarth the elaborate on his comments during Monday’s audit committee meeting.

He said he would take a look at the size of the reserves, the rate at which it is being used and how its investments have performed.

While recognising the issue had been well discussed over recent years, Mr Howarth said it wanted to take another look “rather than assume the position from previous auditors”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.