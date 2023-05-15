News

Charity hit with ‘shocking’ 650 per cent increase in fees

Andrew Hirst May 15, 2023 0
Charity hit with ‘shocking’ 650 per cent increase in fees
Councillor Moraig Lyall said the Zetland Educational Trust was at risk of being 'swallowed up' by administration fees. 

Audit fees for a charity have increased by a staggering 650 per cent – raising fears for its future.

The SIC’s audit committee vice-chairwoman Catherine Hughson said she was “shocked” by the increase agreed for the Zetland Educational Trust.

Audit Scotland’s annual audit plan for the SIC, which was discussed by the committee on Monday, said the trust’s fee had increased from £400 to £3,000.

The report said the increase was a “reflection of the current audit market and the rising costs in delivering high quality audit work”.

However, Shetland Central member Moriag Lyall, said such fees risked “swallowing up” the trust’s reserves on administration costs, leaving it unable to perform its chairtable function.

The trust was found to “enhance the education benefit” of Shetland people, supporting projects such as excursions for school pupils, securing special equipment, or promoting swimming lessons.

Last year it granted bursaries totalling £2,000, which was less than the audit fee for the current year.

Mrs Lyall said the SIC, which is the trust’s governing body, may need to look at restructuring it so that its funding can be maintained for its stated purpose.

Audit Scotland has also increased its fee for the council by 16 per cent to £252,590.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.