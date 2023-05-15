News

Council seeking views on energy and transport 

May 15, 2023 0
Council seeking views on energy and transport 
First turbine to be installed at Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE Renewables 

Shetland Islands Council is looking for responses to an online survey regarding energy and transport hubs.

Public consultation sessions will also be held in Brae, Scalloway and Yell to provide the opportunity to hear about the hubs in more depth, and to provide feedback.

Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee, said: “Locally focussed projects like the Shetland rural energy and transport hub will have a range of benefits for the Shetland community, as well as helping reach Shetland’s net zero targets.

“I would encourage Shetland residents to respond to the energy and transport hub survey and attend the public sessions.”

The online survey is available on Survey Monkey, with the deadline for responses at the end of the month.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.