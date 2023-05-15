Council seeking views on energy and transport 

First turbine to be installed at Viking Energy Windfarm. Photo: SSE Renewables

Shetland Islands Council is looking for responses to an online survey regarding energy and transport hubs.

Public consultation sessions will also be held in Brae, Scalloway and Yell to provide the opportunity to hear about the hubs in more depth, and to provide feedback.

Moraig Lyall, chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee, said: “Locally focussed projects like the Shetland rural energy and transport hub will have a range of benefits for the Shetland community, as well as helping reach Shetland’s net zero targets.

“I would encourage Shetland residents to respond to the energy and transport hub survey and attend the public sessions.”

The online survey is available on Survey Monkey, with the deadline for responses at the end of the month.