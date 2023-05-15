News

Surfacing of roads to begin

Chloe Irvine May 15, 2023 0
Surfacing of roads to begin

Shetland Islands Council has announced its summer programme of road surfacing will begin soon.

Over 80 locations have been identified across Shetland for surface dressing, to improve the road surface and protect the road from winter frost damage.

Neil Hutcheson,  executive manager of planning, warned “some delays” will occur in the areas where the works are being done, and he urged drivers to “keep their speed down” where stone chips have been laid.

Among the locations with longer sections of road identified are:

  • A968 Collafirth, Delting
  • B9076 near Firth
  • Ollaberry to Leon
  • Snarraness, near West Burrafirth
  • Papa Stour
  • Laxfirth Road
  • Bridgend to Papil, Burra
  • Gloup, Yell
  • Hannigarth, Unst
  • Treawick, Whalsay
