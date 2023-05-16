Carmichael welcomes food price investigation
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has welcomed the launch of an investigation into record-high food prices in supermarkets.
The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has revealed the price of groceries have reached their highest rate in over 45 years.
Mr Carmichael said: “This new investigation is a welcome step by the CMA.
“Everyone in the country has seen the cost of their grocery basket soar in recent years – far beyond inflation on most other goods – and that hike has hit less well-off families the hardest.
“Whatever the findings of the investigation clearly something is simply not working when people are being squeezed simply to get the essentials on their table.”
