Cope receives almost £700,000 of government funds

With the delivery and collection van at Cope are (left to right): Hayleigh Wood, Steve Naulls, Martyn Bruce, Nikki Donaldson, Shaun Williamson, Steven Coutts, Derek Hart, Osla Jamwal-Fraser, Malcolm Kelly, Kellie Naulls and Alison Moar (front). Photo: John Coutts.

Cope will receive almost £700,000 in funding from the Scottish government as one of 13 projects designed to improve island life.

Three Shetland initiatives have been chosen to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Islands Programme.

Projects were chosen for their ability to stimulate economic activity, boost tourism and improve community assets.

Cope will receive £695,000, Growing Space Nesting will be given £75,202 and Hymhus, in Bigton, £71,005.

Council leader Emma MacDonald said she was “delighted” that more than £800,000 would come to Shetland to benefit the three community projects.

Mrs MacDonald said: “The projects which we put forward for consideration were developed and driven by local communities, and address vital issues for our future such as employment support for vulnerable people, regeneration of community assets, food security, and addressing climate change through the circular economy.

“This news will be an incredible boost for these groups and we can’t wait to see the projects in action.”

The 2023/24 Islands Programme was launched on 31st January this year, and being delivered in partnership with local governments through a competitive bid process with the six island local authorities as lead applicants.

Applications to the Islands Programme were subject to scrutiny and assessment by the Islands Programme Investment Panel which has made recommendations on projects to be funded.