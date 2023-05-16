News

Cope receives almost £700,000 of government funds

Kevin Craigens May 16, 2023 0
Cope receives almost £700,000 of government funds
With the delivery and collection van at Cope are (left to right): Hayleigh Wood, Steve Naulls, Martyn Bruce, Nikki Donaldson, Shaun Williamson, Steven Coutts, Derek Hart, Osla Jamwal-Fraser, Malcolm Kelly, Kellie Naulls and Alison Moar (front). Photo: John Coutts.

Cope will receive almost £700,000 in funding from the Scottish government as one of 13 projects designed to improve island life.

Three Shetland initiatives have been chosen to benefit from the latest round of funding from the Islands Programme.

Projects were chosen for their ability to stimulate economic activity, boost tourism and improve community assets.

Cope will receive £695,000, Growing Space Nesting will be given £75,202 and Hymhus, in Bigton, £71,005.

Council leader Emma MacDonald said she was “delighted” that more than £800,000 would come to Shetland to benefit the three community projects.

Mrs MacDonald said: “The projects which we put forward for consideration were developed and driven by local communities, and address vital issues for our future such as employment support for vulnerable people, regeneration of community assets, food security, and addressing climate change through the circular economy.

“This news will be an incredible boost for these groups and we can’t wait to see the projects in action.”

The 2023/24 Islands Programme was launched on 31st January this year, and being delivered in partnership with local governments through a competitive bid process with the six island local authorities as lead applicants.

Applications to the Islands Programme were subject to scrutiny and assessment by the Islands Programme Investment Panel which has made recommendations on projects to be funded.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.