Carmichael urges those entitled to pension credit to check eligibility

Chloe Irvine May 17, 2023 0
Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has today (Wednesday) asked those who may be eligible for pension credit to check their eligibility and apply by Friday.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis said this week that up to a million eligible pensioners may have not yet claimed the Pension Credit benefit.

Single pensioners with income under £220 a week or pensioner couples with income under £320 a week could be entitled to the Pension Credit, which tops up incomes and gives eligibility for automatic cost-of-living payments totalling £900 over the next year, in addition to certain council tax benefits, housing benefits, or help with dental and optical costs.

Mr Carmichael said: “I would strongly urge anyone who is not currently enrolled and thinks they may meet the criteria to check and apply by Friday.

“Even one more family added to the list is a win in terms of tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is always easy to assume that applying is difficult or that the payment will not be worth the time but the cost-of-living payments could make a real difference for those struggling right now.

“It should not take long to check your eligibility but the time to act is now.”

