New Life Church did not need planning permission for project, Scottish government finds

The Scottish government has said the New Life Church did not need planning permission for its move to create a place of worship at the former Anderson High School science block.

The SIC had refused to give the church planning permission after councillors raised concerns about health and safety and parking outside the building.

However, the church appealed to the Scottish government over the ruling.

Government ministers have now decided that the original planning application was not valid – because the church did not need planning permission.

It found that the use of the building had not changed from its original purpose, and disagreed with the SIC’s claim that the building had been “abandoned”.

They said there was no appeal to determine in light of this.

That could pave the way for the New Life Church – which took over the building for £1 in February 2021 – to begin work on its plans for a place of worship and cafe in the former science block.

The SIC and New Life Church have been approached for comment.

