Chloe Irvine May 17, 2023 0
Proposal to cut swimming lessons sparks safety fears 

Councillors are being recommended to scrap swimming lessons for secondary one and two pupils – while retaining them for those still in primary.

However, this has sparked concerns over young people’s safety and fitness.

Shetland amateur competitive swimming coach Peter Petursson has been left baffled by the recommendations being made in a report to go before the SIC’s education and families committee.

“Taking away anything that has the potential to be a life-saving skill is extremely disappointing,” he said.

“I can’t understand why they can’t take a leaf out of our Nordic neighbours book by actually prioritising young people’s health and activity, rather than it being the first thing they cut.

“If you go to a country like Iceland, swimming is on the curriculum just like maths and English is, it’s a legal requirement, children must know how to swim,” he said.

The proposal goes before councillors on Monday.

