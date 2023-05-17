Sheriff refuses to let accused use Stuart Hill as ‘power of attorney’

A woman who repeatedly asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to refer to her only as “Sandra” – and wanted Stuart Hill to be her “power of attorney” – had her case continued at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sandra Jane Irvine, of Dunrossness, denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at her home on 28th November 2022 when she appeared.

She represented herself, but wanted Mr Hill – who was in the public gallery – to join her and provide advice.

But Sheriff Cruickshank was not impressed by the idea, and said that Mr Hill could not as he was not legally qualified.

Ms Irvine repeatedly told the sheriff to refer to her only as “Sandra”, instead of Ms Irvine, and at one point said there was a difference between the “Sandra Jane Irvine” charged and the woman appearing in the dock.

She also wanted the sheriff to prove his jurisdiction over her.

Eventually, after correcting Sheriff Cruickshank again on her name, he said: “You can call yourself Sandra as often as you like, but in this court you are Ms Irvine whether you like it or not.”

She had previously been ordered to appear at the court in person after sending in a letter which procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie called “pseudo-legal drivel”.

Her case was continued to trial on 3rd August.