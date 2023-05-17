News

Tingwall man to do 100 push-ups a day for Diabetes UK

Chloe Irvine May 17, 2023 0
Maurice Jamieson in the print room. Picture by Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times

A Tingwall man living with Type 1 diabetes, will be starting a new fitness regime next month – and all to raise money for diabetes.

Maurice Jamieson, who works as a member of The Shetland Times’ printing team, is set to do 100 push-ups per day in June for Diabetes UK.

The 42 year-old has lived with Type 1 diabetes for the last 26 years, which has had a major impact on his life, including his education.

“It was just before my Standard Grade exams at school, so I didn’t actually sit any Standard Grades because I was in hospital in Aberdeen for a week,” he said.

“Because it came over me so slowly, I didn’t realise how ill I was until I started getting insulin at the hospital and I felt so much better instantly,” he recalled.

Before getting the diagnosis, Mr Jamieson was left struggling to understand why he kept wanting to drink – thirst being an early warning sign of the condition.

“The overwhelming thing was the thirst, I couldn’t quench the thirst, I was drinking tins of juice in between classes at school, then I’d buy extra tins of juice at dinner time.

“Once I was home, I was drinking anything and everything, I didn’t realise drinking full-sugar things was a bad idea.

“I’d never really heard of diabetes at that time, everything is much more out in the open now, I didn’t know anyone with diabetes, none of my family had it, I was totally ignorant as to what it might be.”

Donations to the fundraiser can be made through Facebook.

