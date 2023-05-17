Wadbister couple thank public for donations after housefire

Judith and Geoffrey's home during the fire on the 4th of May. Picture by Chloe Irvine/Shetland Times

The couple who lost their Wadbister home in a fire have thanked the public for sending donations.

The GoFundMe page set up by family friend and North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson has raised over £8,700 so far.

Judith and Geoffrey Johnson who lost all their possessions in the fire have spoken out and revealed the generosity of Shetlanders has left them feeling overwhelmed.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has so generously donated to the fund kindly set up by Ryan Thomson following the loss of our house.

“Your kindness has been overwhelming,” they said in a statement.