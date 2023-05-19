Life in Shetland News

Cycling pastors bring message to isles

May 19, 2023 0
Pastors taking part in their cycling adventure throughout the isles

Cycling pastors have been in the isles offering what they say is a message of hope.

The group has been visiting different parts of Shetland, relying on pedal power to connect with people.

The “Reflecting Hope” project has drawn inspiration from a 19th century odyssey by Philip Ainslee Reekie, who experienced a life transformation after finding meaning in Christianity.

Mr Reekie left his job as an engraver to cycle thousands of miles across Australia to share his story.

His experience is said to have begun when he met pastor Tom Kent, who shared with him the gospel.

And it is a descendent of Tom Kent who is behind this week’s island odyssey.

Anthony Kent – who now lives in Washington DC – is the great-great-grandson of Tom Kent, and is speaking this weekend at Islesburgh Community Centre.

This week’s cycling trip – which includes pastors from Norway and different parts of Scotland – pays homage to Reekie’s earlier 19th century cycling escapade.

Today [Friday], fellow pastor Wilfred Masih said he was delighted to be in the isles.

“We’re cycling through Shetland. We’re having conversations with locals, talking to them about hope.”

He said the talk at Islesburgh would focus on the evidence for the existence of Jesus Christ – “and what that actually means”.

The pastors belong to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

