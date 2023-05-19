In this week’s Shetland Times
• EXCLUSIVE: Shetland Recreational Trust staff at risk of redundancy.
• Cope receives almost £700,000 in funding.
• Investigation launched into pollution of burn.
• Senior councillor raises concerns over underage “gangs.”
• EXCLUSIVE: Councillors explore fixed links for the outer isles.
• Plans to scrap swimming lessons sparks safety fears.
• SPORT: Shooting club unable to attend the island games.
• SPORT: Shetland teams make it to second round of the Highland Cup
