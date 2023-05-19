In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 19th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Shetland Recreational Trust staff at risk of redundancy.

• Cope receives almost £700,000 in funding.

• Investigation launched into pollution of burn.

• Senior councillor raises concerns over underage “gangs.”

• EXCLUSIVE: Councillors explore fixed links for the outer isles.

• Plans to scrap swimming lessons sparks safety fears.

• SPORT: Shooting club unable to attend the island games.

• SPORT: Shetland teams make it to second round of the Highland Cup