Inquiry into fisherman’s death to focus on personal floatation devices

Edison Joseph Lacaste, pictured here with his daughter, died at sea after an accident on board a fishing boat.

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a fisherman off Shetland is likely to focus on the use of a personal floatation device, a hearing heard.

Edison Lacaste, known as Joseph, died after falling overboard from the Copious on 18th February 2021.

A preliminary hearing took place virtually online today (Friday) with a further hearing scheduled for eight weeks’ time.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the full hearing would take place in person in Lerwick, hopefully in October.

The sheriff said one of the issues to be explored was the correct use of personal floatation devices and it would be useful if witnesses could handle the equipment during an in-person hearing.

It is likely to last three or four days.

Crown representative Stella Swan had asked for more time to trace Mr Lacaste’s wife, so that she could be informed that the FAI was taking place.

Ms Swan also said the additional time may allow for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report to be published.

A draft report was published last year and went to other parties for consultation.

It found that Mr Lacaste, a 45-year-old Filipino father, had climbed up to carry out an unplanned repair to the gear of the 19-metre trawler but lost his balance and fell into the sea.

The accident happened in the early hours of the morning around 30 nautical miles south-southeast of Sumburgh.

Martin Sinclair, representing 60 North Fishing (Shetland) Ltd, which owns the Copious, asked for the MAIB report to be treated with a “degree of caution” and said its findings were “not binding”.

Mr Sinclair said he would be looking to call one or two witnesses and added that the personal floatation device was “fundamental to this inquiry”.

Mr Lacaste, a 45-year-old Filipino, had only recently returned to Shetland after visiting his wife, Reina Ang, and two young children in Manilla, to work as a deckhand on the Copious.

Following the accident a fundraising appeal was launched by Robie Johnson, a friend of Mr Lacaste’s, which raised almost £50,000 for his family.

Mrs Johnson said at the time she was “so touched” by the generosity.

The next preliminary hearing is scheduled for 14th July.