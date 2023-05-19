News

May 19, 2023 0
Marsland re-appointed to ZetTrans board

Colin Marsland will re-join the ZetTrans board as a member appointed by NHS Shetland.

The ZetTrans board approved Mr Marsland’s appointment at Friday morning’s meeting.

Mr Marsland joined NHS Shetland in 2012 as director of finance and had previously been on the ZetTrans board from 2019 until his term finished in April this year.

Councillor Robbie McGregor said he was “very happy” to propose the motion to re-appoint Mr Marsland to the board.

Chairwoman Moraig Lyall said she would like to thank Mr Marsland for his “clear” interest in the role and particularly sustainable transport.

Mrs Lyall said: “We would just like to thank Mr Marsland for his service on this board up to this point.

“Speaking to him it’s clear he has a keen interest in transport, in particular sustainable transport and will continue to be an asset to the board.”

