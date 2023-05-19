NFU meeting with minister a success

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) policy advisor for Shetland Lee Smith said this week’s meeting with Mairi Gougeon was a “successful” one.

The cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands visited Shetland on a two-day visit where she announced funding for three local groups through the Islands Project.

However, she also met with NFU policy advisor for Shetland Lee Smith and NFU chairman Cecil Eunson to discuss a number of concerns their members had.

Ms Smith said: “We were greatly appreciative for the cabinet secretary taking the time to meet with us and allowing us to voice members concerns about issues relevant to the agricultural sector in Shetland.

“These included energy price increases for crofters, food production, SRUC livestock transport survey on behalf of the Scottish government, access to local vets, slurry storage support, decrofting timescale, and education for young people interested in a career in agriculture.”

The policy advisor said the NFU look forward to welcoming Ms Gougeon to Shetland again in the future after positive talks.