Road safety tips given to school pupils

School pupils have been given valuable tips on road safety.

The youngsters from Tingwall Primary received a road safety awareness lesson from transport operator Northwards.

They were given advice about a truck’s blind spots, what drivers can and cannot see from their mirrors and how to cross the road safely.

The demonstration was provided by regional manager at Northward’s, Michael Foubister.

Speaking after the event last Friday, Mr Foubister said: “The pupils were, of course, delighted to

have the chance to sit in the truck and beep the horn.

“But it also gave them a very practical understanding of the size of the vehicle and how loud it is, where the blind sports are, and what they must do to stay safe on the road.”