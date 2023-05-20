News

National retailer ‘interested’ in former M&Co store in Lerwick

May 20, 2023 0
M&Co in Commercial Street closed after Easter. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A national retailer is reported to be interested in the recently vacated M&Co store in Lerwick’s Commercial Street.

Living Lerwick confirmed it was aware of the interest but added “we don’t know who it is at the moment”.

Project manager Emma Miller said: “Whoever it is is looking at a number of location options for a new store.”

The shop, which occupies a prominent spot in the Street, has been empty since M&Co shut after Easter as part of a nationwide closure.

Customers had been shocked and disappointed when the news was first announced in February .

It was seen as the latest in a concerning trend of businesses closing. 

Other recent departures have included  RW Bayes and Faerdie-Maet, with the KB in Scalloway also having been put up for sale.

There have been signs of renewed optimism, however, after a new business moved in to the Commercial Street premises most recently occupied by Darren Odie’s Antiques.

And a new retailer in the former M&Co shop would be another welcome addition.

Superdrug has previously been rumoured to be interested, but the company has still not confirmed whether it has plans for the store.

Shoppers discussing their hopes for the store on social media have looked to major retailers such as Marks & Spencer, H&M or TK Maxx.

Other popular choices have been discount shops such as Poundland, B&M or Home Bargains, or cheaper supermarkets, including Aldi and Lidl.

Ms Miller says Living Lerwick works to encourage and support new businesses wherever it can.

