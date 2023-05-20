Sandeel fishing ban proposed to save seabirds

Sandeels are puffins' favourite prey.

A ban on commercial fishing for sandeels is being proposed to help save Scotland’s seabirds.

The Scottish government’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon confirmed a consultation would be held over the proposals.

Sandeels are an important food source for many species, including marine mammals, seabirds and predatory fish.

Natruarlist David Attenborough highlighted their decline in his recent Wild Isles series, when he warned of its impact on the “charismatic” puffins.

Attenborough said sandeels are the puffins’ favourite prey but were disappearing at an “alarming rate”.

“Our puffins are now having to fly further and work harder for every meal and the very survival of their chicks is hanging in the balance,” he said.

The government says the ban is hoped to support the marine ecosystem and provide greater resilience to Scotland’s iconic seabirds, some of which have faced declines in recent decades.

Ms Gougeon said:”Sandeels are an important part of our marine ecosystem and a critical component of the food chain in the North Atlantic.

“The species is particularly vulnerable to climate change and the impact of warming seas, but fishing puts them under additional pressure.

“Currently commercial fishing for sandeels takes place entirely by European vessels, where they are then sold for animal feed.

“In recognition of the importance of the species to marine biodiversity, there hasn’t been any fishing quota allocated to UK vessels since 2021.

“We are now taking our protection of the species one step further and moving forward with a public consultation in the summer on proposals to prohibit all commercial fishing opportunities for sandeels in Scottish waters.

“The Scottish government remains committed to a vision of clean, healthy, safe, productive and diverse seas which are managed to meet the long term needs of nature and people.

“I hope all those with an interest take the time to give us their opinion when the consultation launches.”