News

Swedish airline to operate some of Loganair’s Sumburgh services

May 20, 2023 0
Swedish airline to operate some of Loganair’s Sumburgh services
Some of Loganair's Sumburgh flights will be operated by Braathens Regional while its staff are trained on new aircraft.

Swedish airline Braathens Regional will be operating Sumburgh flights while Loganair prepares for the renewal of its fleet.

Loganair has written to customers with flights scheduled in June saying “we’ve drafted in some assistance from our friends from Sweden”.

Braathens will be operating some of the airline’s flights to and from Aberdeen – including Sumburgh services – while Loganair’s pilots, cabin crew and engineers receive training on the new aircraft joining the fleet.

The company has bought eight new ATR turboprops to replace its remaining Saab 340B passenger aircraft this summer.

The scheduled departure and arrival times, flight number and booking references remain the same for the Braathens-operated services. 

Loganair said in an email to customers: “Although we’re sure you’ll notice the Swedish tail designs in place of the usual Loganair tartan tail as you board your flight, we’re equally certain that the Braathens Regional on-board crew will offer the same friendly welcome as Loganair’s team.

“We’ll be making sure they’re suitably stocked up with Caramel Wafers for every flight too.”

Loganair said Braathen is one of the oldest and most “instantly recognisable” names on Scandinavia’s aviation scene.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.