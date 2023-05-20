Swedish airline to operate some of Loganair’s Sumburgh services

Some of Loganair's Sumburgh flights will be operated by Braathens Regional while its staff are trained on new aircraft.

Swedish airline Braathens Regional will be operating Sumburgh flights while Loganair prepares for the renewal of its fleet.

Loganair has written to customers with flights scheduled in June saying “we’ve drafted in some assistance from our friends from Sweden”.

Braathens will be operating some of the airline’s flights to and from Aberdeen – including Sumburgh services – while Loganair’s pilots, cabin crew and engineers receive training on the new aircraft joining the fleet.

The company has bought eight new ATR turboprops to replace its remaining Saab 340B passenger aircraft this summer.

The scheduled departure and arrival times, flight number and booking references remain the same for the Braathens-operated services.

Loganair said in an email to customers: “Although we’re sure you’ll notice the Swedish tail designs in place of the usual Loganair tartan tail as you board your flight, we’re equally certain that the Braathens Regional on-board crew will offer the same friendly welcome as Loganair’s team.

“We’ll be making sure they’re suitably stocked up with Caramel Wafers for every flight too.”

Loganair said Braathen is one of the oldest and most “instantly recognisable” names on Scandinavia’s aviation scene.