Organiser Malcolm McKay of ClassicRallyPress . Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Classic cars came cruising off the ferry this morning (Sunday) ahead of a three-day tour of the isles.

The Round Scotland Tour features a collection of motoring enthusiasts driving such as classics as Triumphs, MGs and Jaguars.

Organised by Malcolm McKay of ClassicRallyPress, the full 16-day tour also takes in the Western Isles and Orkney.