Minister rules out return of NorthLink shared cabins

The transport minister has ruled out the return of NorthLink shared cabins despite calls from political leaders and passengers to review the policy.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has accused Kevin Stewart and the Scottish government of “hiding behind Covid and reducing entitlement by stealth”.

Shared cabin booking options were removed during the pandemic to comply with social distancing requirements.

Since travel restrictions eased, however, the growing calls for shared cabins to be reintroduced as a more affordable means of getting a good night’s sleep, have gotten nowhere.

Instead, passengers have resorted to setting up informal sharing arrangements, including via the Share a Cabin on NorthLink Facebook page.

Ms Wishart and Orkney MSP Liam McArthur have been pushing for the reinstatement of shared cabins.

The MSPs have also called for the government to protect the value of concessionary ferry vouchers used by islanders on the Aberdeen service.

But in a recent letter to Mr McArthur, Mr Stewart confirmed shared cabins would not be returning and customers with concessionary travel vouchers will have to continue to use two vouchers in order to book an individual cabin, or else make up the cost out of their own pocket.

The Northern Isles MSPs say the statement reverses an earlier commitment from former transport minister Jenny Gilruth, who pledged to speak to NorthLink about the shared cabins policy and concessionary vouchers.

Mr Stweart has now delayed any possible government intervention until a future “wider consideration of fares policy”.

Ms Wishart said: “Shared cabins have operated on the Northern Isles route for decades as a means to save money on the cost of travelling in and out of Shetland and Orkney.

“Transport Scotland is using Covid as the excuse to prevent shared cabins and consequently row back on the annual concessionary entitlement.

“The Scottish government should restore the full entitlement, instead of hiding behind Covid and reducing entitlement by stealth.

“The route from Lerwick to Aberdeen is a 12-14 hour journey. It is not unreasonable for passengers to want to sleep lying flat for the overnight crossing, something you cannot do in a reclining chair or pod, and be properly rested for onward travel and commitments.

“I have already written to the new transport minister twice since he has been in post to put across the strong feelings of islanders on these issues.”

Mr Stewart’s letter said the decision not to reintroduce shared cabins was taken earlier this year by the operator.

“The issue of shared cabins on the Northern Isles ferry service was always a complex matter centring around the appropriateness of strangers sharing cabins,” he added.

“Please be assured that NorthLink Ferries continue to offer a variety of accommodation options at various prices including pod lounges, reclining seats and cabins for those wishing to utilise them, in addition to the free use seating around the vessel.

“As the option of a berth in a shared cabin is no longer available, customers can still use their concessionary ferry voucher for free passenger travel and to partially offset the cost of cabins for sole use.

“The difference between shared cabin cost and full cabin cost on a sole occupancy basis should be covered by customers at the time of booking.

“Customers may also choose to use two vouchers in payment for sole use of a cabin.”