Fine for driving without insurance

A 33-year-old Lerwick man has been fined for driving without the necessary insurance.

Shayne Charles McLeod, of Mansefield, admitted driving a vehicle without third-party insurance on 1st February of this year.

McLeod had been stopped in Lerwick’s Annsbrae Place, the court heard on Monday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the driver had “co-operated fully” with police and the insurance had been “rectified very shortly after” the incident.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there had been a missed payment on the insurance which McLeod had not noticed.

Mr Allan said McLeod had immediately sorted his insurance after being stopped.

Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon fined McLeod £300 and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.