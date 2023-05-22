News

Secondary school swimming lessons axed to save £53k

May 22, 2023 0
Councillors have voted through controversial cuts to swimming lessons for secondary school pupils.

The education and families committee voted in favour of reducing the current offer to cover just P1- P4 pupils with a “targeted approach” for P5-P7 pupils.

Members were told the move would save around £53,000 a year.

Many councillors voiced uneasiness at reducing services, particularly swimming in a maritime community.

However, children’s services director Helen Budge offered assurances that the “targeted approach” could potentially result in more children being able to swim upon leaving school.

It would see older pupils offered continuing lessons if they are still struggling by the end of P4.

Shetland North member Tom Morton proposed an amendment to stick with the “status quo” and not to cut lessons for secondary pupils.

His motion lost by seven votes to four.

Members also agreed to embed sea and open water training in the curriculum.

Full report to follow.

