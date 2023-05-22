Young people ‘not safe’ in children’s home

Stura children's home.

Inspectors have warned that “young people were not safe” in a new children’s home.

The Care Inspectorate found Stura in Tingwall was “adequate” overall – but noted that its “strengths only just outweighed weaknesses”.

The SIC-run service opened in 2021 – but the report found its leadership lacking.

It said the home had encountered “significant challenges” since opening.

Staff shortages were said to have had a “significant impact” on the new team and its development.

Despite the challenges, inspectors found staff were committed to providing a good service and young people were supported to be part of the community.

Friends and family were also encouraged to visit and made to feel “very welcome”, the report added.

But although staff “did their best” to protect young people from bullying, the inspectors found they were not “physically safe from each other”.

The report noted staffing changes meant young people did not feel “emotionally safe”.

“Some staff felt they lacked the level of skill required to meet the needs of young people with complex needs,” the inspectors said.

The report was discussed at today’s (Monday) education and families committee meeting, along with a number of other recent inspections, which had more positive findings.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask highlighted concerns with the Stura report.

“I just worry when I see young people were not safe and that’s quite alarming for us here,” he said.

Children’s service director Helen Budge said her team did not like to hear such reports either.

She said Stura provided services to very vulnerable young people – and some of their behaviour could be “quite challenging”.

Mrs Budge said that while the council sought to help as many children as possible close to home in Shetland, some needed to go off island for their care.

The Stura inspection was carried out in August 2022.

Other inspection reports looked at council services including adult placements, fostering, Grodians, and Windybrae – with most found to be “good” or “very good”.