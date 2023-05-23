SIC’s catering team wins national award

Shetland Islands Council's Neil Beattie (centre) with the Assist FM award, presented by Paul Tennant (right) of sponsor CRB Cunninghams, and Keith Breasley (left), master of ceremonies. Photo: Luca Calone

Shetland Islands Council’s catering team won an award in Glasgow last week at the national Assist FM conference, celebrating the public-sector facilities management industry in Scotland.

Neil Beattie, team leader for the Council’s catering and cleaning team, picked up the award for outstanding contribution to catering on behalf of the Council and his work colleagues.

The award recognises the work of the Council’s catering team to work closely with local suppliers and food producers in Shetland, reducing food miles and supporting local producers.

Helen Budge, director of children’s services said: “Congratulations to Neil and his team. I’m delighted that their work to provide fresh, locally-sourced meals every day is recognised with this national award.”