Scottish Water to support Tall Ships

Chloe Irvine May 24, 2023 0
Scottish Water has been confirmed as the latest company to support the Tall Ships Races this summer in Lerwick.

The publicly-owned water company is the main sponsor for the Victoria Pier stage which is set to host a variety of musical artists over the course of four days.

Those attending the Tall Ships will be able to stay hydrated using Scottish Water’s top-up tap at Burns Lane in the town centre with more taps set to be added alongside.

Scottish Water’s regional corporate affairs manager Gavin Steel said: “Our top-up tap at Burns Walk, opposite the Albert Dock, has been helping people tomstay hydrated when they’re out and about in Lerwick since it was installed in 2019.

“Topping up from the tap and using a refillable water bottle is good for you, good for your pocket and the best choice for the environment too.

“We’ll have some extra taps on hand during the event in readiness for some busy days, and members of our team on site to talk to people about our work to take care of Shetland’s world class drinking water and unique natural environment.”

