Cake fridge comes to Mareel in new collaboration

Lynn Johnson (left) of the Original Cake Fridge Shetland hands her sweet treats to Mareel's Wendy Tulloch. Photo: Shetland Arts

Visitors to Mareel will now be able to sample cakes and treats from The Original Cake Fridge Shetland.

Shetland Arts said it was “delighted” to collaborate with the East Burrafirth cake fridge team – making Mareel the only place to buy their products, other than the cake fridge and café itself.

Handmade tiffin, brownies, cakes and biscuits from the small team – led by Lynn Johnson – will now be on offer daily.

Shetland Arts customer experience lead Wendy Tulloch said The Original Cake Fridge Shetland produce will sit alongside their existing sweet and savoury offerings at the Mareel café.