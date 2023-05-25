News

War Graves Week marked with Lerwick tour

Chloe Irvine May 25, 2023 0
War Graves Week marked with Lerwick tour

War Graves Week is taking place in Lerwick with the CWGC (Commonwealth War Graves Commission).

Free tours of Knab Cemetery took place yesterday (Wednesday) at 7pm with a second tour available on Saturday at 12 noon.

The aim of this week is to encourage the local community to come together and discover the World War heritage on their doorstep.

More than 119 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at Lerwick CWGC Cemetery.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to hear their remarkable stories.

Tour bookings can be made through the CWGC’s website.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.