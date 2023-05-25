War Graves Week marked with Lerwick tour

War Graves Week is taking place in Lerwick with the CWGC (Commonwealth War Graves Commission).

Free tours of Knab Cemetery took place yesterday (Wednesday) at 7pm with a second tour available on Saturday at 12 noon.

The aim of this week is to encourage the local community to come together and discover the World War heritage on their doorstep.

More than 119 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at Lerwick CWGC Cemetery.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to hear their remarkable stories.

Tour bookings can be made through the CWGC’s website.