Works to begin at Unst ferry terminal

Unst ferries Bigga and Geira.

Passengers are reminded that no vehicle services will be provided to and from Unst over the weekend due to works at the Belmont Ferry Terminal.

Works to replace a linkspan at the terminal will be conducted from Friday (tomorrow). No vehicles will be allowed on board between 7.05pm on Friday night until 6am on Monday morning.

On Friday evening, the last vehicle ferry from Belmont will be at 6.30pm to Gutcher, Yell, and the last vehicle ferry to Belmont will be at 6.55pm from Gutcher, then on to Hamars Ness, Fetlar.

Access to the ferry for foot passengers on MV Bigga at Uyeasound will be by gangway and on the ro-ro ramp at Gutcher and Hamars Ness. Any passengers who may require assistance are asked to make themselves known to the crew.

Ferry services to and from Unst and Fetlar this weekend will operate on a bookings only basis. Passengers must call the booking office in advance.

The alternative timetable in place for Bluemull Sound ferry services is available on the Council’s website.