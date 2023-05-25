News

ZetGas announces gas supply to stop

May 25, 2023 0
A ZetGas van with gas cylinders on board.

ZetGas has announced it is to stop selling gas, claiming supply and costs as reasons behind the “difficult” decision.

The gas supplier had been in operation for 15 years.

In a Facebook post, published at midnight on Thursday morning, the company said it was “with great disappointment” they announced the news.

They thanked their customers for their “loyalty and support” and asked that customers contact their sales team for collection of ZetGas bottles.

The post read: “We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition.

“As you can understand this hasn’t been an easy decision and therefore we will be taking a break next weekend and will begin the collection of empty cylinders week beginning Monday, 5th June.”

Shop suppliers have already been informed, they added, and letters will be sent out to customers.

