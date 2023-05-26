News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times May 26, 2023 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 26th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Boost for Sullom Voe Terminal thanks to carbon capture plans.
  • Fears voiced over future of post offices
  • Litter louts leave embarrassing scene at Clickimin Broch.
  • Councillors pass swimming cuts after tense debate.
  • New Life Church pastor hopes to move on from fiasco amid inquiry calls.
  • SPORT: Gymnasts wait for venue goes on as hundreds ready to jump in.
  • SPORT: Viking Parish Cup returns tomorrow.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.