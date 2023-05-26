In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 26th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Boost for Sullom Voe Terminal thanks to carbon capture plans.
- Fears voiced over future of post offices
- Litter louts leave embarrassing scene at Clickimin Broch.
- Councillors pass swimming cuts after tense debate.
- New Life Church pastor hopes to move on from fiasco amid inquiry calls.
- SPORT: Gymnasts wait for venue goes on as hundreds ready to jump in.
- SPORT: Viking Parish Cup returns tomorrow.
