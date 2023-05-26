Scalloway school shut after historic ordnance taken in

The scene at Scalloway Primary School on Friday afternoon. Photo: Ryan Taylor

The Scalloway school has been cordoned off by police and the coastguard after a potentially dangerous item was taken in.

The coastguard said they were called to the scene at around 11.24am and took photos of the item, before police took over the response.

Pupils were sent home from the school and it has been closed.

An item is believed to have been brought from a beach to the school, which led to the coastguard being called.

Police said the school had been evacuated “as a precaution” and that explosive ordnance disposal would be attending the scene.

In a statement, Shetland Islands Council said: “We can confirm an incident at Scalloway Primary School this morning involving historic ordnance.

“Staff and pupils have now left the building and the school is now closed. We’re grateful to Police Scotland and HM Coastguard for their prompt response.”