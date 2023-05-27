Mandolin orchestra to visit from Norway

The Shetland Mandolin Band are set to welcome players from Norway for a concert in June.

Norwegian Mandolins and Guitars will visit the isles for the first time with the trip organised by the group’s musical conductor Reidar Edvardsen and Shetland band organiser Jenny Henry.

Mr Edvardsen said: “Twenty-seven players, along with some friends, are making the trip to Shetland and we are all really looking forward to it and to meeting up with the Shetland players.”

Ms Henry added: “We’re excited about the upcoming visit and look forward to playing and sharing music with

our Norwegian visitors.”

The concert will be held at St Columba’s Church in Lerwick on Saturday 10th June.