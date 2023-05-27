News

Shetland Pride launch new website 

Chloe Irvine May 27, 2023 0
Shetland Pride have launched a new website ahead of their next event.

This includes information on purchasing tickets and how to become involved in Shetland Pride. 

Chairman Gary Mouat said: “We are all super excited to let you all know that Shetland
Pride is back.

“The committee have been busy getting everything organised and booked for
this year’s festival, and plans are well underway.”

Last year, Shetland Pride was held for the first time, which included a sold-out evening party. 

Their website vows this year’s event will be even “bigger and better” than before. 

Shetland Pride will take place on the 1st July, their new website can be found here. 

