Carmichael condemns ‘meaningless’ English language requirements 

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the “meaningless” changes to visa requirements for fisheries workers made by the Home Office during a parliamentary debate this week.

Ministers have refused to relax English language requirements, making it difficult for fishermen to access the crew they need, therefore leaving many boats unable to go to sea.

Mr Carmichael said: “We need a system that actually respects the rights of those who keep our coastal and island communities growing and thriving.

“Fishermen have to compete not just with [other] industries but with decades of teachers, careers advisers and commentators telling people that the fishing industry has no future. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In the local fleet in Shetland, there are fantastic examples of young skippers taking on big commitments.

“The concession that has been made is absolutely meaningless if we insist that the crew who are to be employed under it are capable of achieving that level of English language qualification.”