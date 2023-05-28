News

Carmichael condemns ‘meaningless’ English language requirements 

Chloe Irvine May 28, 2023 0
Carmichael condemns ‘meaningless’ English language requirements 

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the “meaningless”  changes to visa requirements for fisheries workers made by the Home Office during a parliamentary debate this week.

Ministers have refused to relax English language requirements, making it difficult for fishermen to access the crew they need, therefore leaving many boats unable to go to sea.

Mr Carmichael said: “We need a system that actually respects the rights of those who keep our coastal and island communities growing and thriving.

“Fishermen have to compete not just with [other] industries but with decades of teachers, careers advisers and commentators telling people that the fishing industry has no future. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“In the local fleet in Shetland, there are fantastic examples of young skippers taking on big commitments.

“The concession that has been made is absolutely meaningless if we insist that the crew who are to be employed under it are capable of achieving that level of English language qualification.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.