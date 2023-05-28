Arts & Entertainment

WATCH: Harry Styles flies flag for Shetland

Harry Styles was flying the flag for Shetland at a concert in Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield on Saturday. 

One concert-goer threw the Shetland flag on stage and the Watermelon Sugar singer danced around stage with it before hanging it on a pole. 

The singer was playing at the stadium in the Scottish capital while there was a Edinburgh derby football match on in the city and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend was on in Dundee.

The Shetland flag belonged to Tahlia Leslie who threw it on stage during Harry’s song Satellite.
Harry picked up the flag and danced across the stage from one side to the other, finally draping it over the microphone stand where it remained for another three or four songs.

Tahlia, her two friends and her mum, who is also a fan, travelled down to Friday’s concert in Murrayfield.
They created a TikTok account to try and find additional photos and videos of Harry with Tahlia’s flag and as of this morning (Sunday) the TikTok has had 251,900 views and 22,900 likes.

