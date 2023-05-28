Life in Shetland

Snowy owl, golden oriole, subalpine warbler and a white-tailed eagle: Birdwatcher’s epic day in Fair Isle

Chloe Irvine May 28, 2023 0
Golden oriole, snowy owl, western subalpine warbler and white-tailed eagle in Fair Isle today. Photos: Steve Arlow 

Today (Sunday) a birdwatcher on Fair Isle was treated to four exotic migrants. 

Steve Arlow was taken aback after he spotted a golden oriole, snowy owl, subalpine warbler and a white-tailed eagle.

He said: “Seeing a snowy owl as an arctic species on the same day as a golden oriole and western subalpine warbler that have migrated from sub-sahara is one of the reasons why I return to Fair Isle.

“It is migration at its best and most exciting.” 

