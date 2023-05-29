News

‘It just doesn’t make sense’ – calls for reduced 30mph limit in built-up areas

May 29, 2023 0
The entrance to Cunningsburgh. Photo: Google

Councillors have made calls for reduced speed limits in residential areas, with particular concerns about Cunningsburgh. 

South Mainland representative Alex Armitage said he had major concerns about drivers passing school pupils at 50mph.

And Mark Robinson said there seemed to be “no parity” with the limits.

He pointed out that Brae was 30mph – with the school off the main road – but Cunningsburgh was 50mph, with pupils walking and cycling just metres away from passing cars.

Both urged the council to speak to communities about reducing speed limits.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable, it just feels very unsafe to me,” Mr Armitage said.

“I understand that 20mph all the way through Cunningsburgh might be a step too far.

“But cars are going through at fatal speeds. It’s making public space dangerous.”

And Mr Robinson added: “To me it doesn’t make sense.”

He said some built-up areas, such as Walls, had a 30mph limit while others had 50mph limits.

The Shetland West member called for built-up areas to be reduced to 30mph speed limits.

