MSP backs calls for tourism tax

May 29, 2023 0
Green MSP Ariane Burgess

Proposals to introduce a tourist tax have been welcomed by a Green MSP for Highlands and Islands.

 Ariane Burgess says controversial proposals by the Scottish government to introduce a visitor levy would help provide Shetland Islands Council with additional funds and support services. 

“This is a really welcome announcement, and, with Scottish Greens in government I am delighted that we are able to support local authorities and areas like the Highlands and Islands in this way,” she said.

 “With these powers and the extra revenue they will bring in, councils across the Highlands and Islands could invest more in the community and the services that we all rely on.

 “For example, the tourist levy could be used to invest in community-led housing to ensure there are homes local families can afford.

“I am proud that so many people visit the Highlands and Islands every year, and it is fair to ask them to make a small contribution to support our community.

 “Accommodation levies are common in towns and cities around the world and will allow us to build a fairer, greener and better future for the Highlands and Islands.”

