News

Watch: Controlled explosion of flash and smoke bomb brought into school

Chloe Irvine May 29, 2023 0
Watch: Controlled explosion of flash and smoke bomb brought into school
The flash and smoke bomb taken from Scalloway Primary School.

Scalloway Primary School closed on Friday after a potentially dangerous “historical ordnance” was brought into the building.

HM Coastguard  told The Shetland Times yesterday (Sunday) it was a 28-pound flash and smoke bomb containing 300 grams of explosive.

Yesterday (Sunday) morning, the bomb was disposed of in a controlled explosion at Scord Quarry conducted by the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD). 

Speaking after the bomb was disposed of, police chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “I would like to thank the EOD, HM Coastguard and all parties involved in securing the safety of the public during this time.

“While it is very rare to find unexploded ordnance on a visit to our coastline, bad weather and high tides can expose these objects.”

“It’s important to be cautious, as ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes.”

