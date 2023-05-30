News

Former Loganair chief to lead Hial as interim director

May 30, 2023 0
Former Loganair chief to lead Hial as interim director
Stewart Adams will take over at the top of Hial in June.

Former Loganair boss Stewart Adams is to take over as the interim managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Hial announced he will replace the departing Inglis Lyon on 14th June.

Mr Adams was previously chief executive at Prestwick Airport, as well as at airline Loganair.

Hial board chairwoman Lorna Jack said they were “delighted to have secured someone of Stewart’s calibre” to take over at the top.

Mr Adams added he was “thrilled” to be joining Hial, having worked in aviation for over 40 years.

“I was born and still live in Aberdeen, so my roots are firmly in the north of Scotland,” he said.

“I look forward to working alongside the Hial board, the senior management team and the dedicated team that form Hial.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.