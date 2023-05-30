Former Loganair chief to lead Hial as interim director

Stewart Adams will take over at the top of Hial in June.

Former Loganair boss Stewart Adams is to take over as the interim managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Hial announced he will replace the departing Inglis Lyon on 14th June.

Mr Adams was previously chief executive at Prestwick Airport, as well as at airline Loganair.

Hial board chairwoman Lorna Jack said they were “delighted to have secured someone of Stewart’s calibre” to take over at the top.

Mr Adams added he was “thrilled” to be joining Hial, having worked in aviation for over 40 years.

“I was born and still live in Aberdeen, so my roots are firmly in the north of Scotland,” he said.

“I look forward to working alongside the Hial board, the senior management team and the dedicated team that form Hial.”