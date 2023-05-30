New chief executive for NHS Shetland

Brian Chittick, the new chief executive of NHS Shetland.

Brian Chittick has been appointed as the new chief executive of NHS Shetland.

Mr Chittick, who has served most recently as the director of community health and social care, will take up post on 1st July.

Since joining NHS Shetland in 2015, he has also worked as a senior dental officer, dental director and medical director.

Mr Chittick is said to have been hugely instrumental in the board’s response to the pandemic.

“I am really pleased to have the opportunity to become chief executive of NHS Shetland, an organisation I have taken great pleasure in working for over the last eight years,” he said.

“I know the commitment staff have to delivering high quality services and have witnessed so many examples of people going above and beyond in support of our community.”

Chairman Gary Robinson said: “There is no doubt about Brian’s dedication to NHS Shetland and his commitment to continually improving our services through partnership working.”