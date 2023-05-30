Young people wanted for Scottish Youth Parliament

Shetlanders aged 14-25 are being invited to put themselves forward for election as members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs).

MSYPs represent other young people in their local community and are elected every two years – there are two for each Scottish Parliament constituency, including Shetland.

Davie Sandison, chair of the council’s education and families committee, said: “I’m enthusiastic about involving young people in decision-making and we will continue to support MSYPs in the work of the council.

“I’d urge anyone who is interested in being the voice of youth in our community to think about putting themselves forward and standing for the forthcoming SYP elections.”

Applications must be submitted here by 31st July to stand for election as an MSYP before the elections take place between 6th-19th of November.