Ann Cleeves ‘excited’ as upcoming writing festival nears selling out

Chloe Irvine May 31, 2023 0
Ann Cleeves, Shetland Noir Festival's patron. 

Next month, internationally-known writers will come together for the four-day Shetland Noir Festival organised by Ann Cleeves. 

The programme includes a number of talks from headline guests including Val McDermid and Richard Osman who’ve sold out.

Mrs Cleeves said: “As always, when I come to Shetland, it’s all about meeting up with friends. This time, I won’t only be catching up with Shetlanders, but meeting writers and readers from south too.”

Shetland Arts advised that Mareel will be closed to the general public during the festival and only Noir Card or headliner event ticketholders will be allowed entry. 

Remaining tickets for Shetland Noir events are available to purchase online from tickets.shetlandarts.org, in-person at the Box Office in Mareel, or by calling  01595 745 500. 

Shetland Noir Festival runs from from Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th June.

