Cooke Aquaculture join Team Shetland as Island Games sponsors

Team Shetland members at the Clickimin track (L to R) - Andrew Aitken, triathlete; Sam Maver, footballer; David Brown of Cooke Aquaculture Scotland; Nicole Hughson, badminton team manager; Sophie Grant, track athlete; Drewie Drakeford, table tennis competitor; Robert Geddes, golf competitor; and Lesley Hutchison, Acting Chair, Shetland Island Games Association. Photo credit: Cooke Aquaculture Scotland.

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland have announced they are joining the support of the Shetland Island Games team as sponsors at this summer’s event in Guernsey.

David Brown, Shetland seawater manager for Cooke Aquaculture Scotland said he was delighted to support the team as they prepare to head out to Guernsey.

The company has a strong presence in Shetland with aquaculture bases off the coast of Yell, Unst and the West Mainland of Shetland. The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on Saturday 8th July, and Shetland will send a 103-strong team of competitors and officials taking part in ten sports.

Mr Brown said: “We’re pleased to support communities in areas where we operate and we’re proud to sponsor Team Shetland at this year’s games through our community sponsorship scheme. We wish the Team the very best of luck in Guernsey this summer.”

Team Shetland will take part in a number of events including swimming, sailing, football and cycling.